IIMC records 100% placement for flagship PGP

IIM Calcutta has recorded 100 per cent placement for its flagship Post Graduate Program (PGP) that had 441 students, the institute said Sunday.

An IIMC statement said 123 firms from diverse sectors participated in the placement process making a total of 501 offers, which translated to 15 per cent of the batch, receiving more than one offer.

Fifty per cent of the batch accepted offers in consulting (29 per cent) and (21 per cent) sectors.

Reputed consulting firms such as AT Kearney, Bain and Co., and made offers in double digits.

Top names among recruiters included Goldman Sachs, Lynch (BAML), Citi, JP Morgan Chase and

New-age firms in e-commerce, operations and product management also attracted a large chunk (16 per cent) of the class of 2019 with 68 offers being accepted.

Amazon, Uber, Udaan, Media.Net, Flipkart, were some of the top names among recruiters in the sector.

Firms in sectors like (14 per cent), Sales and Marketing (12 per cent) and IT-Analytics (8 per cent) also hired in large numbers.

The average cost-to-company (CTC) offered was Rs 25.36 lakh and median was Rs 23.5 lakh, showing an increase of Rs 1.16 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, respectively.

As per the conventions of the day system followed by most institutes in the country, the placements closed by day one afternoon which corresponds to the second day of making offers in the placement week.

said, "I am delighted to see such strong demand for the skill set of the participants of our MBA programme. This bears testimony to their talent and to the value added by the high quality education that we impart at the institute.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)