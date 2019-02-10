Kid with burn injuries dies as doctor tells family to arrange

A doctor at a government hospital here was suspended Sunday after a video, where she is purportedly seen asking the parents of a child with burn to arrange a themselves, went viral.

Anshika Ahirwar, a one-and-half-year-old girl, died at Hospital Friday.

After the video went viral, Dr was suspended for negligence by Manohar Dubey, a said.

Devendra Ahirwar, Anshika's father, told the media that she suffered burn Friday morning after falling into a pot of boiling water.

She was taken to where the doctors said she had suffered 70 per cent burn

Her condition began to deteriorate in the afternoon, he said, alleging that no doctor was present in the ward then.

Dr Raut came to the ward after some time and told him that the child needed to be put on a ventilator, but the Burns Department of the hospital did not have one, Ahirwar said.

When the family insisted that a should be arranged somehow, the doctor allegedly asked them to get one themselves, saying "it costs Rs one crore".

The girl died in the evening.

The alleged conversation was captured by someone on a mobile phone and circulated on

College's dean Dr G S Patel said Sunday that a was available in the ICU where the patient could have been shifted.

"We are conducting an inquiy. I was out of town. I am not aware of what transpired between patient's family and the doctor," he said.

government's Public Relations Department said a committee headed by Sagar's additional commissioner has been set up for inquiry and the doctor has been suspended.

