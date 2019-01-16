Gunmen attack villages in central Mali, kill 20 people

The for a Tuareg group in says gunmen have attacked two villages in the country's central Menaka region near the border with Niger, killing at least 20 people.

Albachar of the Azawad group, said Wednesday that armed men attacked two villages on Tuesday, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Menaka. The attackers killed 20 civilians, including elderly people, and some security personnel also died in the attack.

The attack has not been claimed but it bears the marks of jihadists who stage attacks in the region in retaliation against Tuaregs who are fighting against the Islamic State.

Attacks against civilians have increased in Mali's Menaka area since 2018, when the UN's mission in documented 100 cases of human rights violations there.

