Amit Shah suffering from swine flu, admitted to AIIMS

was Wednesday admitted to the (AIIMS) here for

"I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God's grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

According to sources at AIIMS, the was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues.

He reached the hospital at around 9 pm and is admitted in the old private ward of the hospital.

A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS Randeep Guleria, they said.

Piyush Goyal, and visited Shah at AIIMS.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)