Amit Shah suffering from swine flu, admitted to AIIMS

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet approves creation of director's posts at 6 AIIMS
Man posing as doctor at AIIMS arrested: Police
'Delhi AIIMS kept highest standards of meritocracy, learning: Minister
Amit Shah infected with Swine Flu, admitted to AIIMS
Workers union alleges anomalies in hiring of AIIMS security guards
-
BJP president Amit Shah was Wednesday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here for swine flu treatment.
"I have been diagnosed with swine flu for which the treatment is underway. With God's grace and good wishes from all of you, I will recover soon," Shah tweeted in Hindi.
According to sources at AIIMS, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues.
He reached the hospital at around 9 pm and is admitted in the old private ward of the hospital.
A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, they said.
Union minister Piyush Goyal, Delhi BJP MP Mahesh Giri and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi visited Shah at AIIMS.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU