Guru Nanak anniversary coins, stamps approved

A Pakistan Sikh committee has approved the design for the commemorative coins and postage stamps which will mark Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary in November, according to a media report.
The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) on Wednesday said during a meeting that one side of the coin will have the image of Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib, while the other side will have the words Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the number 550, The Express Tribune reported.
The postage stamps, which will be worth Rs8 and could be used commonly, will also have the image of Janam Asthan Nankana Sahid and the number 550.
The PSGPC expressed their satisfaction over the preparations made by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (EPTB).
For the Sikh pilgrims who will come to the country from across the world makeshift tents will be set up in Nankana Sahib and could accommodate 25,000 pilgrims, the report said.
The year 2019 marks the 550th birth anniversary year of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, whose birthplace is Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.
Last November, both India and Pakistan agreed to set up the Kartarpur corridor to link the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistani town of Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.
Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
The corridor will facilitate visa-free travel of Indian Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.
Pakistan has committed to open the corridor in November this year on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.
EPTB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed assured PSGPC officials that all arrangements will be completed in time for Guru Nanak Devji's 550th birthday.
Sikh pilgrims from all over the world will be welcomed and provided accommodation and security, he said. He added that special trains will also be made operational for the pilgrims.
