AIADMK wants Haasan to express regret for remarks on Godse

Keeping up the pressure on Kamal Haasan, the ruling AIADMK Thursday asked the MNM chief to express regret for his "free India's first extremist was a Hindu" remarks and warned that people would boycott him if he tried to "disturb" peace in the State.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam filed a complaint with police and election officials against AIADMK leader and state Rajendra Bhalaji, who wanted Haasan's tongue to be cut off for his remarks.

On Sunday, Haasan had said "free India's first extremist was a Hindu", referring to who killed

The remarks drew sharp response from the BJP and AIADMK even as the and Dravidar Kazhagam jumped to Haasan's defence.

Targeting the actor-turned-politician, senior AIADMK leader and state Fisheries D Jayakumar said in Thursday that most utterances by Haasan were "unacceptable" and asked him not to "sow seeds of venom."



"He only utters unacceptable remarks which are bound to see a reaction...he should ponder over it. People are living harmoniously, transcending religion and caste and no one should sow seeds of venom," he told reporters.

This applied not just to the Makkal Needhi Maiam founder but to anyone in public life as only good things should be said in politics, the added.

There has been so much of opposition to his remarks that Haasan should express regret as "all will accept that," he said, adding has been a peaceful state.

" is (a) peaceful (state). And if he attempts to derive mileage by disturbing peace, he will for sure will be boycotted by people and forced to face the law," Jayakumar said.

"What stops him from expressing regret. Does he not like to remain peaceful and desires violence," he asked.

He recalled that even in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, there was no communal violence in the State as then Chief Minister, the late J Jayalalitha, had handled law and order "with an iron fist."



Earlier, stoking a controversy, Haasan had said "free India's first extremist was a Hindu.""I am not saying this because this is a Muslim dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first extremist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (extremism) starts," he had said in bypoll bound Aravakurichi.

Meanwhile, the MNM filed a complaint against Milk and Rajendra Balaji, who said Haasan's tongue should be cut off for his remarks on Godse, saying the statement does not befit an elected

MNM functionary and party's candidate for the Perambur assembly bypoll, U Priyadarshini, filed the complaint with the office of Satyabrata Sahoo, as well as with the Chennai city police, seeking action against the minister.

His remarks amounted to inciting violence, she said in her complaint.

The bypoll was held on April 18 along with the Lok Sabha election and by-election to 17 other assembly segments.

