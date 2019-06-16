Gutkha worth over Rs 1 lakh seized in Andhra, 53 held

Gutkha worth above Rs 1 lakh was seized in Krishna district of Pradesh and 53 people were arrested in this connection on Sunday, police said.

SP, Krishna, M Ravindranath Babu said raids were conducted in Machilipatnam, Pedana towns and Kanchekacherla, Gudllavalleru mandals during which huge quantity of Gutkha and 'khainee' (chewing tobacco) packets were seized.

He said 53 people were arrested and 35 cases registered in connection with the seizure of the banned items.

