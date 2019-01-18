JUST IN
Guv suggests making Constitution available in mother tongues

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha Friday suggested that if the Constitution is made available to people in their mother tongues, it will help them live their lives with honour.

She was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 'Constitution Week' held at the Goa University here.

"Every citizen should invest their duty on their rights and the result will be fruitful. If a citizen is aware of the Constitution in their language, they can live their life with honour," Sinha was quoted as saying in a release.

Expressing her happiness over the celebration of the Constitution Week, the governor said the event will help create awareness about the Constitution among the people.

As part of the Constitution Week, being observed between January 18 and 26, several programmes are being organised across various schools, colleges and talukas across.

