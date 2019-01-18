JUST IN
Three held for smuggling Rs 45 lakh worth gold at Delhi airport

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Three men were arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing about Rs 45 lakh at Delhi airport, an official statement said Friday.

The customs officials seized 12 gold bars, weighing 1.4 kg, from a passenger arriving from Dubai Tuesday, it said.

He was assisted by an airport staff, who worked as a florist, in smuggling the gold, the statement said.

On further enquiry, the duo gave details of another person, receiver of the gold, who was waiting outside the airport.

The three men were arrested and the gold, valued at Rs 45.14 lakh, was seized, the statement said.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 20:26 IST

