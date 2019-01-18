BJP defers WB campaign, Amit Shah to address rally on Jan 22

The scheduled rallies of BJP in West has been deferred by two days to January 22 owing to its Shah's ill health, party officials said Friday.

"As he (Shah) is not well, we have decided to change dates (of the rallies) so that he can attend them. There has been change in dates. Shah will address the first rally on January 22 in Malda," Dilip Ghosh, president of the West unit of the said.

Shah, who has been admitted to the All Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, with swine flu, is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two, the party had said Thursday.

On January 23, Shah will address two rallies at Suri in district and Jhargram district. On January 24, he will address rallies at Krishnanagar in district and Jaynagar in South 24 district, Ghosh said.

The BJP has identified West as a priority state for the upcoming and Shah has set a target of winning 22 of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The party is also looking to host a few rallies of although the dates have not been confirmed yet, Ghosh said.

In the last few years, the BJP has emerged as the main opposition in the state with a commendable show in rural polls and by-elections.

Shah's rally will come just days after TMC's mega opposition rally.

The on Tuesday had asked the government to allow proposed public meetings and rallies of the BJP under its "Ganatantra Bachao Yatra".

In a show of strength ahead of the national polls, has organised a massive rally in Kolkata on January 19, which is likely to see participation of lakhs. Leaders of all major opposition parties have been invited to the rally to be held at the Brigade Parade ground in the heart of the city.

