GVK Power and Infra net loss widens to Rs 159 cr in September quarter

Ltd's net loss during the quarter ended September 30, widened to Rs 159 crore from Rs 110.6 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal, the company said in a filing with bourses.

The total revenue of the company stood at Rs 1059 crore during the quarter under discussion against Rs 1060 core in Q2FY19.

Airports segment of the GVK Group garnered Rs 904 crore revenue in the second quarter against Rs 910 crore in the July-September quarter.