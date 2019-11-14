ONGC net profit falls 37% in Sep quarter on lower oil prices, production

State-owned (ONGC) on Thursday reported a 36.2 per cent drop in second quarter net profit as it faced double whammy of fall in oil production and drop in prices.

Net profit in July-September at Rs 5,276 crore was 36.2 per cent lower than Rs 8,271 crore profit after tax in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

Revenue fell 10.5 per cent to Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

Oil production fell 3.9 per cent to 5.8 million tonnes while gas output fell 1.6 per cent to 6.2 billion cubic metres.

The company got USD 60.33 for every barrel of crude oil it produced and sold, down from USD 73.07 realisation a year back.

Gas price realisation, however, was up 20 per cent at USD 3.69 per million British thermal unit, the statement said.