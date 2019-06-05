Gwalior Mayor resigns after getting elected as MP

City Mayor Vivek Shejwalkar Wednesday resigned following his election to Lok Sabha from Gwalior constituency on BJP ticket in recently-held polls.
Shejwalkar said he submitted his resignation to Divisional Commissioner BM Sharma after consulting the party leadership.
Shejwalkar said he believes in "one person one post" principle.
Responding to a query that he could have retained the Mayoral post, Shejwalkar said senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya served as Indore mayor and MLA simultaneously.
"Incumbent Indore Mayor Malini Gaud was also elected as MLA and is holding both the posts together," he said.
Shejwalkar had defeated his nearest rival Ashok Singh of the Congress by a margin of over 1.46 lakh votes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU