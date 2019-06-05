Alliance Air connects Bhubaneswar with Jharsuguda under UDAN

Air India's subsidiary, Alliance Air, on Wednesday, started flight operations between and

The flights between the two destinations were operated under the Centre's 'Ude Nagrik' (UDAN) scheme, the of (Jharsuguda), Sudesh Kumar Chouhan, said.

A total of 72 passengers travelled from to Jharsuguda, while 54 passengers took the return flight from to Bhubaneswar, he said.

Chouhan said that the airline's flight AI-9727 departed from at 9.05 am and reached at 10.10 am, while the return flight AI-9719 took off from Jharsuguda at 10.35 am and reached Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar at 11.35 am.

The flights will be operated on a daily basis, an (AAI) said.

MP Suresh Pujari, Health & Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das, Brajrajnagar MLA Kishore Mohanty and of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Usha Padhee, were present on the occasion.

The also informed that is scheduled to start flights between Jharsuguda and Raipur on Wednesday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)