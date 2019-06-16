Had worst anxiety attack of my life after 'Atlanta', says Zazie Beetz

Beetz has revealed she struggled with anxiety issues after she shot to fame with Emmy-winning series "Atlanta".

The 28-year-old actor, who plays 'Van' Keefer in the hit FX comedy-drama, said her encounter with mental health troubles in 2016 helped her understand the pressures people face.

"Fame definitely exacerbates anxiety, 100 per cent. After 'Atlanta', I had the worst anxiety of my life - I've never experienced pain like that.

"(But) I am grateful in a way because it has made me passionate about mental health and letting people know they're not alone," Beetz told PorterEdit.

For her role in "Atlanta", the received a nomination in Primetime Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category last year.

