Hailee Steinfeld to feature in 'Voicemails for Isabelle'

"Bumblebee" star has been roped in for rom-com titled "Voicemails for Isabelle".

of "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Bridget Jones' Baby" fame is in talks to direct the film, reported Deadline.

The film revolves around a young woman trying to navigate her dating life in The plot is a hat-tip to the hit '90s rom-com "You've Got Mail" with a modern take in the 21st century.

has penned the speculative script.

Artists Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and are attached as producers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)