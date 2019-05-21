Hailee Steinfeld to feature in 'Voicemails for Isabelle'

-
"Bumblebee" star Hailee Steinfeld has been roped in for rom-com titled "Voicemails for Isabelle".
Sharon Maguire of "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Bridget Jones' Baby" fame is in talks to direct the Sony Pictures film, reported Deadline.
The film revolves around a young woman trying to navigate her dating life in Los Angeles. The plot is a hat-tip to the hit '90s rom-com "You've Got Mail" with a modern take in the 21st century.
Leah McKendrick has penned the speculative script.
Escape Artists Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Becky Sanderman are attached as producers.
