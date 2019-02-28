Hamas calls for Israel to be held accountable after UN Gaza probe

called for to be held accountable on Thursday after a UN probe said its soldiers may have committed crimes against humanity in their response to unrest.

"The report indicates beyond any doubt that the Israeli occupation has committed clear war crimes against the Palestinians who came out to protest peacefully to demand the right of return and lift the siege," Bassem Naim, a for the Islamist movement that rules the Strip, told AFP.

He called on "the international community to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for the war crimes that it continues to commit against the Palestinians." Palestinian Mahmud Abbas, based in the occupied West Bank, also welcomed the probe's findings.

Rights groups including also called for further action to hold accountable after the report.

Israeli rights group renewed a call for soldiers to refuse to comply with the army's open-fire rules along the border.

flatly rejected the report, calling it "hostile, deceitful and biased" while saying its actions have been necessary to defend the border.

Protests and clashes broke out along the Gaza border on March 30 last year.

Demonstrators have been calling for Palestinian refugees to be allowed to return to their former homes now inside Israel, which Israeli officials say is akin to calling for their country's destruction.

They accuse of using the protests as cover for infiltrations and attacks, while rights groups and Palestinians say protesters posing little threat have been shot by Israeli snipers.

At least 251 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March 2018, the majority shot during weekly border protests and others hit by tank fire or air strikes in response to violence from Gaza.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.

Israel and have fought three wars since 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)