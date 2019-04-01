Video: Hamilton consoles Leclerc on his 'heartbreaking' loss in Bahrain GP

-
Lewis Hamilton led the praise for Charles Leclerc on Sunday and warned his Mercedes team they face an uphill struggle to stay ahead of Ferrari despite a one-two finish in the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Hamilton triumphed after Ferrari's impressive Monegasque new boy was deprived of a maiden victory by power failure after leading with 10 laps remaining. The five-time world champion said Ferrari had out-paced his Mercedes team, adding that Leclerc did a great individual job. Social media was set on fire by Leclerc's loss and many termed it as ''heartbreaking".
"That was a really hard job today," said Hamilton.
"You drove fantastically... you've got a long future ahead of you"