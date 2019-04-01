JUST IN
Video: Hamilton consoles Leclerc on his 'heartbreaking' loss in Bahrain GP

Hamilton triumphed after Ferrari's impressive Monegasque new boy was deprived of a maiden victory by power failure. He was leading when the last 10 laps were left

Charles Leclerc
Photo: Charles Leclerc. Social media was set on fire by Leclerc's loss and many termed it as ''heartbreaking"

Lewis Hamilton led the praise for Charles Leclerc on Sunday and warned his Mercedes team they face an uphill struggle to stay ahead of Ferrari despite a one-two finish in the Bahrain Grand Prix. 

Hamilton triumphed after Ferrari's impressive Monegasque new boy was deprived of a maiden victory by power failure after leading with 10 laps remaining. The five-time world champion said Ferrari had out-paced his Mercedes team, adding that Leclerc did a great individual job. Social media was set on fire by Leclerc's loss and many termed it as ''heartbreaking". 

"That was a really hard job today," said Hamilton.
 

