Happy to have Abhinandan Varthaman back from Pakistan: IAF

Press Trust of India  |  Wagah 

"We are happy to have him back," said a top IAF officer Friday night shortly after the captured Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was handed over to Indian authorities by Pakistan at the border point here.

Reading out a brief statement, Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, assistant chief of Air Staff, told a posse of reporters that the pilot will be taken for a detailed medical examination as he was subjected to lot of stress during his nearly three-day captivity.

The Air Vice Marshal did not take any questions from the media.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 21:45 IST

