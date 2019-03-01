Alleged Dawood aide Jabir Moti to stand trial in UK in July

Jabir Moti, an alleged henchman of wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, will stand trial in his extradition case on and extortion charges brought by US authorities in July, here said on Friday.

Moti, a.k.a. and Jabir Siddiq, was remanded in further custody to appear for another hearing on March 15, with a three-day trial scheduled between July 1 and 3.

The 52-year-old, referred to in the as a "top lieutenant" of D Company the organised and associated with Dawood Ibrahim, appeared before the court via routine procedure of video link from in south-west on Friday.

Moti, who has since made an application to the court to have his name changed on the case documents to Jabir Siddiq, was arrested by officers from a hotel in August 2018 following an FBI investigation dating back to 2005.

The (CPS), arguing on behalf of the US authorities, had told the court that he is a "senior member" of D Company, a syndicate associated with Dawood Ibrahim, a key accused in the 1993 bomb blasts case.

told the court at a hearing last year that the summary of the US charges against Moti cover allegations of laundering USD 1.4-million of purported proceeds from narcotics smuggling and "conspiracy to collect credit extensions by extortionate means", amounting to around USD 80,000.

The charges relate to a period between December 2011 and September 2012, which carry a maximum sentence of 25 years behind bars in the US.

"For a fee, D Company uses the power of violence for debt collection and has a reputation of intimidating members of the family of its debtors in and Pakistan," the prosecution said in its case summary.

Moti's defence lawyers had disputed allegations of him being a key of D Company as "obvious nonsense", describing their client as a "man of exemplary character" who is a tax paying, based in and accredited as a stock broker, with a family stock-broking business dating back to the 1950s in

While Dawood Ibrahim's name has not come up specifically during the proceedings, has been told that D Company is "named after the of the company based in Pakistan", associated with trafficking and through international smuggling routes across that were also linked to terrorist funding.

