Man found roaming under suspicious circumstances near Indo-Pak border nabbed

A 21-year-old man was nabbed by the BSF after he was found under suspicious circumstances near the Indo-Pak in Ferozepur sector on Friday, officials said.

He was identified as Mohammad Shahrukh, resident of a village in Moradabad district of

After checking his mobile phone, BSF sleuths found that he was allegedly connected to various groups which had several Pakistani numbers, the officials said.

Sources in the BSF said the youth was selling bed sheets in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts for the last eight months.

The BSF sleuths have seized a PAN card, an Aadhaar card, a mobile, a bundle of bed sheets and some other articles from the man's possession.

After preliminary investigation, he was handed over to officials at the station.

Police said further investigation in the matter was underway.

