Harassed by colleagues, policewoman commits suicide in UP

Alleging harassment by two of her colleagues, a police woman committed suicide here, a senior officer said on Monday.
Neetu Yadav (22), hanged herself from the roof of a barrack in the Police Lines in City Kotwali Police Station area on late Sunday night, Additional SP, Sanjay Yadav said.
A native of 2018 batch and hailing from Jaunpur, the woman left behind a suicide note charging two of her colleagues, including a female, of physical and mental harassment, the ASP said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are on, he added.
