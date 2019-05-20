JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Bowlers fuel 'choker' South Africa's World Cup ambitions

Indian women's hockey team beat Republic Of Korea 2-1 in tour opener
Business Standard

Harris wants to fine companies that pay men more than women

AP  |  New York 

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is unveiling a pay inequity proposal that aims to close the gender pay gap by holding corporations accountable when men are paid more than women.

Harris' plan would require companies to disclose pay policies while applying for a mandatory "Equal Pay Certification" from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Companies that fail to achieve certification would be fined 1 per cent of their profits for every 1 per cent wage gap they allow to persist for work of equal value.

The US senator from California says USD 180 billion would be generated over 10 years, with fines decreasing over time as companies strengthen their equal pay practices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 15:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements