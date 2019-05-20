Harris wants to fine companies that pay men more than women

Harris is unveiling a pay inequity proposal that aims to close the by holding corporations accountable when men are paid more than women.

Harris' plan would require companies to disclose pay policies while applying for a mandatory "Equal Pay Certification" from the Companies that fail to achieve certification would be fined 1 per cent of their profits for every 1 per cent wage gap they allow to persist for work of equal value.

The from says USD 180 billion would be generated over 10 years, with fines decreasing over time as companies strengthen their equal pay practices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)