Maha: 4 dead, 15 injured in road accident in Nashik

Four persons were killed and 15 others injured in the early hours of Monday in Maharashtra's district when a truck rammed into a stationary tempo, police said.

The tempo, which was carrying devotees who were coming from a temple in the district's Kalwan tehsil, was parked by the roadside in Krishnagaon here due to faulty when the incident took place at around 12:30am, an said.

"A truck going towards Dindori from Nanduri hit the stalled tempo from the rear. Some people were in the process of getting down from the tempo and others were inside it. Four persons were killed and 15 were injured," he said.

He identified the deceased as Sagar Thakur (22), Kunal Thakur (19), Ganesh Thakur (38) and (27).

A case was registered under section 304A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and efforts were on to nab the absconding truck driver, a said.

