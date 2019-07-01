I-T based system for Haryana farmers to self-report their land, crop details

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday that a simple and transparent system for farmers to self-report their land and crop details through I-T based system would be provided to enable them to receive the benefit of several government schemes directly.

The Chief Minister was presiding over meeting with officers regarding 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal here. Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar was also present in the meeting.

It was decided that a portal would be launched on July 7, 2019. The State government has prepared an online portal to provide end-to-end support to the farmers' right from the sowing of their crops up to sale in the 'mandis.'

To avail various benefits being offered by the State government including insurance cover, compensation on account of crop damage due to natural calamities and other financial assistance under different schemes, the farmers are required to fill mandatory information on the online portal like the name of crop sown, area under cultivation, cropping month, bank account number and mobile number.

It was also informed that for the registration on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal, the farmers could log in into www.fasalhry.in. The Web portal Registration for the crops sown during the current Kharif season which has already started on June 15 would be done up to July 31, 2019.

"Though each farmer would be allotted a permanent registration number, the crop registration number would be different depending upon the crop cycle. As soon as a farmer selects a piece of land on the portal whose ownership is with the panchayat, a message would be delivered to the concerned Sarpanch for information," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that a financial incentive of Rs. 10 per acre or part thereof subject to a minimum of Rs 20 to maximum Rs 50 would be provided to each farmer, who registered in the portal. This amount will be directly deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers. He also announced an incentive of Rs 5 to the Common Service Centres (CSCs) where the entry is to be done at the CSCs.

