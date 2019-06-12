In Haryana, a tubewell connection to those who adopt micro irrigation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that tubewell connections would be given to those farmers who adopt micro irrigation system for saving water.
He said many areas in the state have gone into the 'dark zone' as the level of groundwater has gone down considerably.
The Chief Minister said along with water, the farmers would also save electricity.
On the tubewells, the state government is giving a subsidy of about Rs 7,500 crore every year.
He said the tubewell operator farmer is being given power only at the rate of 10 paise per unit and by using five-star rated motor, he will save 25 per cent of electricity.
The Chief Minister said the government would now buy and give the star-rated motor to the farmers who will pay the equivalent amount of the normal motor.
--IANS
vg/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU