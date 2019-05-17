Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Strengthens its Portfolio With the Launch of New Dairy Products

/ -- - Plans to strengthen in Maharashtra



Ltd, India's leading private sector company, has strengthened its product portfolio with new launches heading into summer 2019.

The new range in the sunrise segment includes Hatsun Yoghurt Shake and Hatsun Cheese Spread with a string of other new products under research & development to suit the Indian taste palette. The Yoghurt Shake is available in Mango, Strawberry and Blueberry flavours. Hatsun Cheese spread is a delectable offering launched at an affordable price point to encourage and ensure usage of Cheese among all sections of the consumers. The cheese spread comes in an innovative 50 gram packaging that is priced at Rs. 20, a first in the segment.

The from Hatsun contain micro nutrients and good bacteria that help in good gut health, better digestion and better immunity. With no artificial flavours, no artificial colours and no preservatives, Hatsun Yoghurt Shake reflects the goodness of real milk in every sip.

According to RG Chandramogan, and MD, Ltd, "The product segment has evolved in with being preferred by customers as a good snacking option. HAP has strengthened its portfolio with the launch of new yoghurt and in this segment, keeping in mind the discerning needs of the millennial consumers who are willing to experiment, health conscious, prefer convenience and taste."



Adding on the expansion in the retail front, he further added, "HAP is focused on growth and expanding its in many states. We are growing rapidly in Maharashtra and our own will reach around 125 by June 2019. Our augment our customer touch points and will cater to the dairy needs of our customers."HAP's expanding coupled with its dedicated distribution mechanism for this segment has plans to reach a wider audience across various states.

About Ltd:



(HAP) is a in HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from around 4,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000. HAP's portfolio includes: - South India's leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk - the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun - a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes, Oyalo - New brand offering from Hatsun that dishes out delicious pizzas & Santosa - a fast growing cattle feed brand. HAP's products are exported to 38 countries around the world.

