Have been talking about 'Kill Bill 3' with Uma Thurman: Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino has teased that a third "Kill Bill" movie is still a possibility and he has talked about the same with the series star, Uma Thurman.

The original "Kill Bill" was released in 2003, which was followed by "Kill Bill Volume 2" the next year.

"Uma and I have talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth, I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week.

"If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third 'Kill Bill'," Tarantino said during 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, when quizzed about the potential third part.

The director is currently awaiting the release of his ninth film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

The film will be released in India on August 15.

