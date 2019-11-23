Have no intentions to run for Delhi CM's post: Hardeep Singh Puri

-
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said he had no intentions to run for the post of Delhi's chief minister.
Replying to a question during a press conference here, he said, "The party (BJP) has a well-defined leadership in Delhi. There are people who have grown up in the city. I have no such intentions (to run for the CM's post)."
Assembly elections in Delhi are due early next year.
