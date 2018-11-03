HBO irked over Donald Trump's use of 'Game of Thrones' slogan

has expressed its displeasure over US Donald Trump's usage of the slogan for its hit show "Game of Thrones".

Trump on Friday tweeted a meme with the words, "Sanctions are coming - November 5", written in text reminiscent of the "Game of Thrones" title font.

The meme's slogan apparently resembled to "Game of Thrones" original catchphrase "Winter is Coming".

Trump posted it to indicate that his administration will be reinstating all US sanctions on which were removed under the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a brief statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, said it wants political parties to refrain from "misappropriating" the show's slogan ahead of US midterm polls, to be held on November 6.

"We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," it said.

The studio had earlier responded to the meme with a tweet, saying, "How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?" referencing one of the languages in the show.

Several stars of "Game of Thrones", like and Sophie Turner, also responded to the meme.

Williams, who plays Arya Stark, tweeted, "Not today", while Turner, who portrays Sansa Stark, wrote, "Ew".

The eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" will air next year.

