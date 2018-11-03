Married against my wishes, was living stifled life: Tej Pratap

said on Saturday that he was a simpleton who was forced to marry the "urbane" against his wishes and had been living a "stifled life" since then.

His reaction comes a day after he filed a divorce petition at the civil court.

Rai could not be immediately reached for comment.

Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad, said he was not willing to withdraw his petition, which is expected to come up for hearing on November 29.

Speaking to reporters in the pilgrim town of Bodh Gaya, where he made a brief stopover on his way to Ranchi to meet his ailing and incarcerated father Lalu Prasad, Tej said, "I had told my parents that I did not wish to marry at this moment of time. But nobody listened to me. Ours was a mismatch. I am a simple man with simple habits while she is a modern woman, educated in and used to life in a metropolis."



Rai is the daughter of RJD MLA Her grandfather was the chief of in the 1960s. The couple had tied the knot here on May 12 this year.

The had acquired bail to attend the wedding in Chief and were among others who attended the grand wedding.

Asked about his decision at a time when his father is in poor health, Tej said, "I have been living a stifled (ghut ghut ke) life. How long can one go on like this?"



He also said he has not been on talking terms with his wife for the past couple of months.

Asked whether his younger brother said anything to him on the issue, he said they talk about politics, not about such matters.

In his petition, he has stated cruelty as the reason for seeking divorce.

His said Friday that the former minister had sought divorce on compatibility issues.

He said the separation has been sought invoking Section 13 A of the Hindu Marriage Act under which either spouse can unilaterally seek divorce.

took the step barely a couple of days after his return from a pilgrimage to Vrindavan, from where he had shared on of himself posing like Lord playing a flute surrounded by a herd of cattle.

