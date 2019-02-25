HC allows actress plea to appoint woman judge to conduct trial

The Kerala Monday allowed the plea of an actress, who has filed a sexual assault case in which is one of the accused, to appoint a for conducting trial in the case.

Justice ordered CBI special court Judge-III to complete the trial expeditiously.

Dileep's opposed the plea and contended that no special privilege is needed to be given to the

The court, however, did not accept his contention and observed that the has a legal right to make such a prayer.

She had moved the after the order rejected her plea to transfer the case to a headed by a to conduct the trial.

It was dismissed on the ground that no women additional sessions judges were available in district.

was arrested on July 10, 2017, and granted bail on October 3 after 85 days in custody.

The Kerala had granted him bail with stringent conditions.

Seven persons, including key accused 'Pulsar' Suni, were arrested in connection with the abduction case.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

