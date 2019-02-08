JUST IN
HC allows MSRDC to cut mangroves for Versova-Bandra Sea Link

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Bombay High Court Friday permitted the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to cut around 2.99 hectares of mangroves for the construction of the Versova-Bandra Sea Link project.

The 9.89-km long proposed sea link project would connect Bandra with Versova in western Mumbai.

A division bench headed by Justice B R Gavai directed the corporation to obtain clearances from all authorities concerned, like the Coastal Regulation Zone authority, forest department and others, and file an affidavit within a week with all the permissions.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by MSRDC, seeking permission to cut mangroves to carry out the project.

MSRDC counsels Milind Sathe and Saket Mone said the proposed sea link project is of great public importance, which would reduce congestion on the Western Express Highway and the Western Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

"The project would develop an alternative environment-friendly public transportation system, which would consequently ease the traffic conditions and improve the environmental situation," the petition said.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 20:15 IST

