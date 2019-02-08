Clear skies in Delhi, minimum temp settles at 7 deg C

The national capital witnessed clear skies on Friday a day after heavy rains and hailstrom lashed the city, with the minimum settling at 7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The maximum was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, a said.

The Safdarjung observatory, whose reading is considered the official figure for the city, recorded 4.8mm rainfall and the registered 30.4 mm rainfall till 8.30 am.

Relative humidity oscillated between 100 and 56 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast moderate foggy conditions on Saturday morning followed by clear skies.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees and 6 degrees respectively," the said.

