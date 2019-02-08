3 held for robbing Delhi bizman

Three persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly robbing a of Rs 28 lakh in early this month, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused -- Ashok Rana, Harish and Parvinder -- were arrested near Karhera village around 7 am, a said.

The three, all residents of Uttar Pradesh's district, have confessed to robbing Om Prakash Prajapati, who had arrived in to pay Rs 28 lakh to a on February 2, said Circle

One of the accused had lured Prajapati on the pretext of managing a low-priced property for him in Delhi, for which an advance was to be paid to the owner in Sahibabad, the said.

Prajapati had reached the broker's office along with his two friends. The took him in a car that was driven by Rana. When the car reached near Ram Manohar Lohia Park, another car waylaid the vehicle and Prajapati was robbed of Rs 28 lakh at gunpoint. The was pushed out of the car and the broker, along with seven others, fled the spot, the officer said.

One of the cars used in the robbery has been recovered along with Rs 4. Five suspects are still at large and they would be nabbed soon, the police added.

