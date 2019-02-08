JUST IN
3 held for robbing Delhi bizman

Press Trust of India  |  Ghaziabad 

Three persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly robbing a Delhi-based businessman of Rs 28 lakh in Sahibabad early this month, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused -- Ashok Rana, Harish and Parvinder -- were arrested near Karhera village around 7 am, a police officer said.

The three, all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, have confessed to robbing Om Prakash Prajapati, who had arrived in Sahibabad to pay Rs 28 lakh to a broker on February 2, said Sahibabad Circle Officer Rakesh Kumar Mishra.

One of the accused had lured Prajapati on the pretext of managing a low-priced property for him in Delhi, for which an advance was to be paid to the owner in Sahibabad, the officer said.

Prajapati had reached the broker's office along with his two friends. The broker took him in a car that was driven by Rana. When the car reached near Ram Manohar Lohia Park, another car waylaid the vehicle and Prajapati was robbed of Rs 28 lakh at gunpoint. The businessman was pushed out of the car and the broker, along with seven others, fled the spot, the officer said.

One of the cars used in the robbery has been recovered along with Rs 4. Five suspects are still at large and they would be nabbed soon, the police added.

