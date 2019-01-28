HC asks striking teachers in TN to consider returning to work

: The Monday sought to know whether the striking teachers can return to work by Tuesday considering the plight of students who are set to face examinations soon.

Justice N Kirubakaran, hearing a petition from a challenging his suspension for taking part in the strike, posed several other questions to the of associations spearheading the indefinite protest from January 22.

The Joint Action Council of Teachers Organisations- Government Employees Organisations (JACTO-GEO) have been on the strike, pressing their nine-point charter of demands, including reverting to the old pension scheme and seeking salary arrears.

Virtually disapproving the agitation by the teachers, the said they were not labourers, but they were in the noble profession of teaching.

If the teachers indulge in agitations what will be fate of the future generations, he asked adding whether it was correct to strike work ahead of the annual examinations.

Stating that the agitating employees were speaking against politicians, Justice said was it right to abuse the government, ministers and high ranking officials.

Pointing out that two litigations were already pending before the court regarding JACTO-GEO agitation, he said it was not correct to pass any orders.

Hence, he requested the teachers to consider the future of the students keeping in mind the forthcoming examinations and inform the court whether is it possible for them to return to work by Tuesday.

