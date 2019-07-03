HC directs UP authorities to pay Rs 17,000 honorarium to edu instructors

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court Wednesday directed the state authorities to pay Rs 17,000 per month as honorarium to instructors.

Hearing a plea filed by them, the court directed the authorities that 9 per cent interest should also be paid to the instructors.

The order was passed by justice R S Chauhan on the writ petitions moved by different petitioners/ instructors.

Earlier, Rs 8,470 was paid to the petitioners and later, it was enhanced to Rs 9,800.

Subsequently, State Project Director of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan recommended payment of Rs 17,000 per month to the instructors in March 2017. However, the said decision was set not implemented by state authorities.

The petitioners had assailed the state authorities' decision and demanded that the enhanced amount be paid to them.

Allowing the petitions, the court quashed the orders whereby the decision to decrease the honorarium was taken.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)