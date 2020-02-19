Allahabad HC rejects election petition filed against Santosh Kumar Gangwar

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed an election petition filed against Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who is a member of Lok Sabha from Bareilly parliamentary constituency.

Justice Naheed Ara Moonis rejected the plea by Rakesh Agrawal who had alleged corrupt practices during the election.

"Wild allegations have been made against the returned candidate with respect to corrupt practice in the election," the court said.

"The petitioner has not complied with the provisions of Section 117 of the Representation of the People Act. Hence, the petition deserves to be dismissed for non-compliance of mandatory provisions...," the court said.

According to Section 117, at the time of presenting an election petition, the petitioner shall deposit in the High Court a sum of Rs 2,000 as security for the costs of the petition.

Also, during the course of the trial of an election petition, the High Court may, at any time, call upon the petitioner to give such further security for costs.