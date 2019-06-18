HC grants 15-day leave to Basha

The Tuesday granted 15-day leave to S A Basha, a life convict in the 1998 serial blasts, from June 20 to July 4.

The matter relates to a plea filed by Basha's daughter, Mubeena, seeking a court direction for a leave of 30 days.

A division bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Nirmal Kumar granted leave to from 10 am of June 20 till 5 pm of July 4.

R Sankarasubbu, the counsel of Mubeena, submitted that she and her mother were suffering from various ailments and therefore the court may sympathetically consider the plea made on behalf of the detenu for a grant of 30 days leave.

The (APP), who appeared on behalf of the state, submitted that the detenu after conviction, came out of prison either by way of leave or parole 162 times till 2008.

A representation submitted for the above relief was placed before the of central prisons, which was also positively recommended to the secretary,

A habeas corpus plea (HCP) filed in this regard previously was also dismissed as withdrawn because of the pendency of the representation before the

The HCP is a petition which is filed to ensure a person under arrest is brought before a court which will determine whether the detention is legal.

The APP further said the government was expected to pass appropriate orders soon.

However, the bench granted the parole and directed authorities to file the compliance report on July 5.

The serial blasts, which claimed 60 lives, had taken place ahead of BJP leader L K Advani's campaign meeting in in 1998.

