HC orders TN govt to implement 3% job quota for disabled persons

The has directed the government to instruct all its departments to implement three per cent job reservation for people with disabilities.

The government should issue a proper circular and ensure that the implementation was according to provisions of the 'Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act,' the court said.

Justice M V Muralidharan issued the directive recently on a petition from S Gopikrishnan, seeking a direction to the NGNG district to provide three per cent reservation for physically handicapped for all non-teaching posts as per the cadre strength in the school.

The petitioner had submitted that he was denied the job of a (a non-teaching post) at the school on the ground that he was disabled.

The directed the state to issue within two months, instructions to all the departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and government corporations to abide by the quota in compliance with the act.

The court also ordered the to periodically inform the of differently abled persons, department of social welfare to follow the order by making representation to all departments and get particulars on whether the reservation was followed or not.

The directed the school management to appoint the petitioner as a junior assistant, pursuant to a newspaper advertisement on January 29, 2010.

Gopikrishnan submitted that he was suffering from 50 per disability by dint of deformity in his left leg and had applied for the post on February 8, 2010.

As per Section 33 of the act, the management was bound to reserve three per cent of the total sanctioned posts of non-teaching staff for physically handicapped, which the school had not complied with, he said



The directed the management to appoint the petitioner in the post within two months without disturbing the position of those already appointed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)