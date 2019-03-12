JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

CPSE ETF additional sale on Mar 19; govt to raise over Rs 3,500 cr

C for Commitment, C for Cheteshwar: On Ashwin's call, Pujara lands to play club match in TNCA league
Business Standard

Kathakali dance presented as part of Indian festival in Nepal

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

A team of artists from Kerala, led by Haripriya Nambudari, presented classical Kathakali dance as part of a function of month-long festival of India organised by the Indian Embassy here.

People from different walks of life including politicians, diplomats, intellectuals, civil society members, business community among others were present during the show held on Monday.

The traditional Kathakali dance presented by famous Indian artists in elegant colourful attire mesmerised around 1,000 viewers on the occasion.

The dance show was followed by Kerala food festival, which was inaugurated by India's Ambassador to Nepal, Manjiv Singh Puri.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 21:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements