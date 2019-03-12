Kathakali dance presented as part of Indian festival in Nepal

A team of artists from Kerala, led by Haripriya Nambudari, presented classical dance as part of a function of month-long festival of organised by the Embassy here.

People from different walks of life including politicians, diplomats, intellectuals, members, business community among others were present during the show held on Monday.

The traditional dance presented by famous artists in elegant colourful attire mesmerised around 1,000 viewers on the occasion.

The dance show was followed by food festival, which was inaugurated by India's to Nepal, Manjiv Singh Puri.

