Kathakali dance presented as part of Indian festival in Nepal

-
ALSO READ
Foundation stone laid for Sree Narayana Guru pilgrimage circuit
Ker HC expresses satisfaction over police probe into nun rape case
Kerala CM presents Rs 50lakh worth cheque to Nambi Narayanan
Malayalam writer Mukundan selected for Ezhuthachan award
Kerala's largest IT employer to become catalyst for startups
-
A team of artists from Kerala, led by Haripriya Nambudari, presented classical Kathakali dance as part of a function of month-long festival of India organised by the Indian Embassy here.
People from different walks of life including politicians, diplomats, intellectuals, civil society members, business community among others were present during the show held on Monday.
The traditional Kathakali dance presented by famous Indian artists in elegant colourful attire mesmerised around 1,000 viewers on the occasion.
The dance show was followed by Kerala food festival, which was inaugurated by India's Ambassador to Nepal, Manjiv Singh Puri.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU