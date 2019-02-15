HC lawyers burn Pakistan's flag, Pak PM's effigy

Infuriated over the killing of 40 CRPF men in the Pulwama terror attack, lawyers of the High Court burnt Pakistan's national flag and en effigy of Imran Khan, the neighbouring country's prime minister, on Friday.

The lawyers assembled in front of the near the high court premises and set the Pakistani flag and Khan's effigy on fire.

The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) passed a resolution, urging the government that if need be, must be attacked and crushed for its continuous support to terror activities in

"If is attacked, the lawyers would voluntarily give their services in the fight," the resolution stated.

The meeting, presided by VC Mishra and conducted by newly-elected HCBA Rakesh Pandey, urged to give full liberty to the and the paramilitary forces deployed in terrorism-affected areas to shoot the perpetrators of such attacks.

The lawyers also paid their tributes to the slain CRPF men.

