HC orders status quo on 'move' to shift Sangeetha Vidyalaya

The Thursday ordered status quo with regard to a proposed move to shift the 'Sangeetha Vidyalaya', a museum of ancient Indian musical instruments, from here to

Passing the interim order on a public interest litigation (PIL), a vacation bench comprising Justice N Sathishkumar and Justice PT Asha posted the matter to June 10 for filing counter.

The petitioner P Subramanian, an exporter of handicrafts and of Southern Handicrafts Industry Association, submitted there was a plan to shift 'Sangeetha Vidyalaya' to without any intimation to stakeholders.

It was submitted that the museum, apart from ancient instruments ranging from CIRCA BC till the last century, has 200-odd recreated instruments.

Stating that it is the only museum of such nature in the whole of Asia, the petitioner said it is the result of the pain and sweat of 70 artisans who toiled for years together to bring the collection of instruments to life.

Further, the museum is under the control of the (Handicrafts), New Delhi, the petitioner said adding that the authorities are trying to shift the to New without any intimation or information to anybody.

The petitioner said he had made a representation on May 18 against the shifting of the museum, but there was no response, and hence the plea for the court direction to not shift the

