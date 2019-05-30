HC orders status quo on 'move' to shift Sangeetha Vidyalaya

-
ALSO READ
HC directs Delhi Municipal Corporation to pay salaries
Lawyers of Rouse Avenue court complex in HC for recognition of bar association
Delhi govt approves policy on removal of unauthorised advertisements, hoardings
Ansal gave false info for passport, Delhi Police tells HC
Scribe moves Madras HC, seeks quashing of FIR over video linking Palaniswami to Kodanad estate case
-
The Madras High Court Thursday ordered status quo with regard to a proposed move to shift the 'Sangeetha Vidyalaya', a museum of ancient Indian musical instruments, from here to Delhi.
Passing the interim order on a public interest litigation (PIL), a vacation bench comprising Justice N Sathishkumar and Justice PT Asha posted the matter to June 10 for filing counter.
The petitioner P Subramanian, an exporter of handicrafts and president of Southern Handicrafts Industry Association, submitted there was a plan to shift 'Sangeetha Vidyalaya' to Delhi without any intimation to stakeholders.
It was submitted that the museum, apart from ancient instruments ranging from CIRCA BC till the last century, has 200-odd recreated instruments.
Stating that it is the only museum of such nature in the whole of Asia, the petitioner said it is the result of the pain and sweat of 70 artisans who toiled for years together to bring the collection of instruments to life.
Further, the museum is under the control of the development commissioner (Handicrafts), New Delhi, the petitioner said adding that the authorities are trying to shift the Vidyalaya to New Delhi without any intimation or information to anybody.
The petitioner said he had made a representation on May 18 against the shifting of the museum, but there was no response, and hence the plea for the court direction to not shift the vidyalaya.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU