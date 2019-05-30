Who's who of film world attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

stars such as Rajinikanth, Shahid Kapoor, Boney and were among the guests who attended Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Sidharth Roy Kapur, of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar and Boney were also a part of the event, held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Boney said he was honoured to be invited for the ceremony.

"The kind of victory they have had, It is almost like a celebration. It is celebration of democracy. Something good has happened and it will continue to happen," Boney told

Before she flew in from Mumbai, Ranaut told reporters she wished Modi all the best for his future endeavours.

"The PM has set some goals and we all heard that in his speech. All our best wishes with him, that he is able to do what is best for the country and be able to fulfil all his goals. He is an extremely loved He is here because of his hard work, we all can only appreciate him," she said.

Oberoi, who played PM Modi in a biopic and had also attended the swearing in ceremony in 2014, said, "I'm watching @narendramodi bhai taking his oath for the 3rd time on his journey from CM to PM of Bharat once again! Feeling like a small part of an incredible history."



Bhandarkar wrote, "Feeling honoured to be attending the historic #OathCeremony of Shri @narendramodi ji for the #ModiSarkar2. Wishing the very best to all the newly appointed ministers."



Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Sushant Singh Rajput, Divya Khosla Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Abhishek were also invited, said Mahavir Jain, one of the organisers behind PM's meeting with Bollywood stars last year.

