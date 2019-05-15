HC rejects Haasan's plea to quash FIR against him over 'Hindu extremist' remark

The on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition by chief seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him over his "free India's first extremist was a Hindu" remark made during an election campaign meeting in segment.

Justice B Pugalendhi of the Madurai Bench said such pleas cannot be taken up as emergent petitions during the vacation.

However, the said if an anticipatory bail application was filed, then it could be taken up for hearing.

The FIR was registered by Tuesday for his "free India's first extremist (theeviravathi) was a Hindu" statement made in Tamil.

The case was registered under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with 'outraging religious feelings' and 'promoting enmity between different groups' respectively.

Haasan had said on Sunday that "free India's first extremist was a Hindu", referring to who killed

Bypoll to segment is scheduled on May 19.

