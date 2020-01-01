Honda Cars India posts 36% domestic sales decline to 8,412 units in Dec

-
ALSO READ
Honda WR-V variant launched at Rs 9.9 lakh with auto door lock, speed alert
Honda Cars India domestic sales decline 51% at 8,291 units in August
Honda Cars ties up with Orix to launch car leasing service in India
Honda recalls 5,088 units of 5 models in India to fix faulty Takata airbags
Honda Motors cuts outlook for annual profit, global sales to a 4-year low
-
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent decline in domestic sales at 8,412 units in December 2019.
The company had sold 13,139 units in domestic market in December 2018, HCIL said in a statement.
Export stood at 197 units last month, it added.
Commenting on the sales, HCIL Senior Vice President and Director - Sales and Marketing, Rajesh Goel said, Our volumes in December 2019 have been on expected lines. In order to avoid any leftover BS-IV stocks, we channelised our resources more towards liquidating them."
He further said, "In line with the plan, our BS-IV dispatches are finished now so that our dealers can smoothly transition into BS-VI regime in the coming months.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU