How the podcast is taking over a space radio left vacant three decades ago

Audio infotainment has for long been a medium close to the heart, with people soaking in on the cricket commentary or prime-time bulletins emerging from their radio sets. But a lot of that changed some thirty years ago, and the once-ubiquitous transistors, as radio sets were popularly called, yielded space to a barrage of television soap operas and, more recently, the YouTube phenomenon.

But it is now making a comeback in the new avatar called podcasts. Podcasts are on-demand radio shows streamed over the internet and there is now a plethora of free content – from interview shows ...