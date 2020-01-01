VE Commercial Vehicles sales decline 19% at 5,042 units in December

-
VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) on Wednesday reported 19.1 per cent decline in sales at 5,042 units in December as compared to 6,236 units in the same month in 2018.
The company, which is a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture, said Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded a total sales 4,910 units last month as compared to 6,113 units in December 2018, a decline of 19.7 per cent.
In the domestic commercial vehicle market, Eicher branded trucks and buses clocked 4,410 units last month as compared to 5,112 units in December 2018, down 13.7 per cent, the company said in a statement.
Exports of Eicher branded trucks were at 500 units in December 2019 as compared to 1,001 units in December 2018, down 50 per cent, it added.
Volvo Trucks recorded sales of 132 units in December 2019 as compared to 123 units in December 2018, a growth of 7.3 per cent, the company said.
