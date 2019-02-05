HCL Infosystems Q3, FY'19 net loss narrows to Rs 29.7 crore

-
IT company HCL Infosystems' net loss narrowed to Rs 29.71 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2018, against that of Rs 62 crore in the same period a year ago, a regulatory filing said.
The consolidated revenue from operations of HCL Infosystems declined by 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,139.36 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,218.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18, the company said in a filing.
The business of company, however, improved on sequential quarter basis.
"Our continued focus on our distribution business in both the consumer and enterprise segments has resulted in a steady performance for the company, in this quarter too.
"In our Systems Integration business, we continued to focus on execution of existing projects. In the current quarter we continue to augment businesses across locations," HCL Infosystems, Managing Director, Rangarajan Raghavan said in a statement.
