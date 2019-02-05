India revises travel advisory, says Indians can travel to Iraq barring 5 provinces

-
ALSO READ
Man detained for attempted self-immolation with wine
India, UK vow to strengthen cooperation to deal with counter-terror challenges
India, UK to strengthen anti-terrorism cooperation
Terrorists are glorified with postage stamps due to lack of progress at UN: India to global leaders
UK police conduct series of anti-terror raids related to 'extremist activity' in India
-
India has issued a revised travel advisory for Iraq, stating that due to the improvement in the security situation, Indians may now consider travelling to the country except to five provinces which are still affected by terrorism and violence.
"With improvement in security situation in Iraq, Indian nationals may now consider travelling to the country except to the five Provinces of Iraq, namely Nineveh (capital Mosul); Salahuddin (capital Tikrit); Diyala (capital Baquba); Anbar (capital Ramadi) and Kirkuk," the advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Indian nationals are advised not to travel to the five provinces in Iraq as these remain affected by terrorism and violence, it said.
Indians wishing to travel for employment to the safe areas other than those listed as unsafe areas, must register on e-migrate portal of the government and inform the Indian Embassy in Baghdad or the Consulate General of India in Erbil prior to travelling to Iraq, the advisory said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU